21 extreme Tory policies the Lib Dems blocked
Update: this post was written ahead of the 2015 general election and has been lightly updated since.
There are two reasons for the Liberal Democrats being in government – one is to get Liberal Democrat beliefs and policies put into action, the other is to stop Tory policies. With less than one in ten MPs in the 2010-15 Parliament being Lib Dem, both lists are impressively long given that basic Parliamentary reality.
I’ve written before about what the Lib Dems have done, so this time here’s a list of extreme Tory policies stopped:
- Inheritance tax cuts for millionaires
- Scrapping help with housing costs for young people
- Weakening arrest warrants for people who have fled overseas
- Firing workers at will, without any reasons given
- Regional pay penalising public sector workers outside London and the South East
- Privatising the motorways and key A-Roads
- The Snoopers’ Charter
- Bringing back the old O-level / CSE divide
- Profit-making in state schools
- Cutting the time childminders can give to each child
- Cutting new nursery buildings
- Stopping geography teachers telling children about how we can tackle climate change
- Axing human rights from national curriculum
- Ditching the Human Rights Act
- Appointing Michael Howard as a European Union Commissioner
- Watering down the ban on hunting by allowing 40 dogs to flush out a fox
- Weakening the protections in the Equalities Act
- Renewing Trident in this Parliament
- Scrapping Natural England
- Cutting investment in green energy
- Nation-wide immigration checks on all new tenants and lodgers
Or to put it in a punchy short speech:
As for what the Liberal Democrats have positively achieved, take a look at the long list of policies from the 2010 Lib Dem manifesto that have been implemented, or this poster.
If you are interested in more news about the Liberal Democrats, sign up for my monthly Liberal Democrat Newswire.
