21 extreme Tory policies the Lib Dems blocked



Update: this post was written ahead of the 2015 general election and has been lightly updated since. It still stands as evidence of how important a strong Liberal Democrat voice is, one which is – after the 2015 election – needed more than ever. You too can help strengthen that liberal voice by joining the party here.

There are two reasons for the Liberal Democrats being in government – one is to get Liberal Democrat beliefs and policies put into action, the other is to stop Tory policies. With less than one in ten MPs in the 2010-15 Parliament being Lib Dem, both lists are impressively long given that basic Parliamentary reality.

I’ve written before about what the Lib Dems have done, so this time here’s a list of extreme Tory policies stopped:

Inheritance tax cuts for millionaires

Scrapping help with housing costs for young people

Weakening arrest warrants for people who have fled overseas

Firing workers at will, without any reasons given

Regional pay penalising public sector workers outside London and the South East

Privatising the motorways and key A-Roads

The Snoopers’ Charter

Bringing back the old O-level / CSE divide

Profit-making in state schools

Cutting the time childminders can give to each child

Cutting new nursery buildings

Stopping geography teachers telling children about how we can tackle climate change

Axing human rights from national curriculum

Ditching the Human Rights Act

Appointing Michael Howard as a European Union Commissioner

Watering down the ban on hunting by allowing 40 dogs to flush out a fox

Weakening the protections in the Equalities Act

Renewing Trident in this Parliament

Scrapping Natural England

Cutting investment in green energy

Nation-wide immigration checks on all new tenants and lodgers

Or to put it in a punchy short speech:

