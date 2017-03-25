Trident voting figures: now and then

Here are the voting figures for the four big set piece debates over nuclear weapons policy at Liberal Democrat conferences in recent years.

In each case the winning side was the multilateralist one, the losing side a unilateralist one.

2017 York spring conference: 428-244 (64%-36%, 672 votes)

2015 Bournemouth autumn conference: 579-447 (56%-44%, 1,026 votes)

2013 Glasgow autumn conference: 322-228 (59%-41%, 550 votes)

2007 Harrogate spring conference: 454-414 (52%-48%, 868 votes)