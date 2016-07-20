Who is standing in seats the Lib Dems previously held?
A batch of candidates have now been selected in seats formerly held by the party as part of the speeded-up Liberal Democrat preparations for a possible 2016 general election. These selections will hold until 2017 and if there has not been a general election by then, a round of normal selections will commence.
Former Lib Dem MPs reselected
- Simon Hughes has been selected again in Bermondsey and Old Southwark.
- John Hemming has been selected again in Birmingham Yardley.
- Roger Williams has been selected again in Brecon and Radnorshire.
- Stephen Williams has been selected again in Bristol West.
- Gordon Birtwistle has been selected again in Burnley.
- Julian Huppert, as trailed earlier, has been selected again in Cambridge.
- Mark Hunter has been selected again in Cheadle.
- Martin Horwood has been selected again in Cheltenham.
- Stephen Lloyd – as predicted – has been selected again in Eastbourne.
- Mike Thornton has been selected again in Eastleigh.
- Ed Davey has been selected again in Kingston and Surbiton.
- Dan Rogerson has been selected again in North Cornwall.
- Vince Cable has been selected again in Twickenham.
- Tessa Munt has been selected again in Wells.
Of other former Lib Dem MPs, Steve Webb won’t be standing again.
Lib Dem candidates in other seats lost in 2015
- Jay Risbridger is hoping to regain Bath (where Don Foster retired in 2015 and Steve Bradley stood)
- Eluned Parrott is hoping to regain Cardiff Central (was Jenny Willott)
- Helen Belcher is hoping to regain Chippenham (was Duncan Hames)
- Lisa Smart is hoping to regain Hazel Grove (where she stood in 2015 after Andrew Stunell retired)
- Dawn Barnes is hoping to regain Hornsey and Wood Green (was Lynne Featherstone)
- Kelly-Marie Blundell is hoping to regain Lewes (was Norman Baker)
- Vikki Slade is hoping to regain Mid Dorset and North Poole (where she stood in 2015 after Annette Brooke retired)
- Gerald Vernon-Jackson is hoping to regain Portsmouth South (where he stood in 2015 after Mike Hancock was kicked out of the party)
- Joanna Kenny is hoping to win back St Austell and Newquay (where Stephen Gilbert was the MP 2010-15)
- Ade Adeyemo is hoping to regain Solihull (was Lorely Burt)
- Mark Blackburn is hoping to regain Somerton and Frome (where David Heath retired in 2015 and David Rendell stood)
- Amna Ahmad is hoping to regain Sutton and Cheam (was Paul Burstow)
- Gideon Amos is hoping to regain Taunton Deane (where Jeremy Browne retired in 2015 and Rachel Gilmour stood)
- Claire Young is hoping to regain Thornbury and Yate (was Steve Webb)
- Daisy Benson is hoping to regain Yeovil (was David Laws)
Lib Dem candidates in seats lost earlier than 2015
- Phil Hutty is hoping to win back Cornwall South East (where Colin Breed was the MP until 2010)
- Zöe Franklin is hoping to win back Guildford (where Sue Doughty was the MP until 2005)
- Helen Flynn is hoping to win back Harrogate (where Phil Willis was the MP until 2010)
- Heather Kidd is hoping to win back Ludlow (where Matthew Green was the MP until 2005)
- Jane Dodds is hoping to win back Montgomeryshire (where Lembit Opik was the MP until 2010)
- Layla Moran is hoping to win back Oxford West and Abingdon (where Evan Harris was the MP until 2010)
- Sarah Olney is hoping to win back Richmond Park (where Susan Kramer was the MP until 2010)
- Andy Kelly is hoping to win back Rochdale (where Paul Rowen was the MP until 2010)
- Hannah Fraser is hoping to win ‘back’ Shrewsbury & Atcham (where Paul Marsden was a Lib Dem MP in 2001-5, after defecting from Labour in late 2001)
- Martin Wrigley is hoping to win back Torridge and West Devon (where Emma Nicholson switched from the Tories to the Lib Dems in 1995 and John Burnett then won the seat for the party in 1997 and 2001)
- Rob Nolan is hoping to win Truro and Falmouth (which contains parts of the former constituencies of Truro and St Austell – where Matthew Taylor was an MP – and Falmouth and Camborne – where Julia Goldsworthy was an MP)
- Jackie Porter is hoping to win back Winchester (where Mark Oaten was the MP until 2010)
Note: these lists only includes seats where the selection has already been publicly announced.
