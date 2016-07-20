Who is standing in seats the Lib Dems previously held?

A batch of candidates have now been selected in seats formerly held by the party as part of the speeded-up Liberal Democrat preparations for a possible 2016 general election. These selections will hold until 2017 and if there has not been a general election by then, a round of normal selections will commence.

Former Lib Dem MPs reselected

Of other former Lib Dem MPs, Steve Webb won’t be standing again.

Lib Dem candidates in other seats lost in 2015

Lib Dem candidates in seats lost earlier than 2015

Phil Hutty is hoping to win back Cornwall South East (where Colin Breed was the MP until 2010)

Zöe Franklin is hoping to win back Guildford (where Sue Doughty was the MP until 2005)

Helen Flynn is hoping to win back Harrogate (where Phil Willis was the MP until 2010)

Heather Kidd is hoping to win back Ludlow (where Matthew Green was the MP until 2005)

Jane Dodds is hoping to win back Montgomeryshire (where Lembit Opik was the MP until 2010)

Layla Moran is hoping to win back Oxford West and Abingdon (where Evan Harris was the MP until 2010)

Sarah Olney is hoping to win back Richmond Park (where Susan Kramer was the MP until 2010)

Andy Kelly is hoping to win back Rochdale (where Paul Rowen was the MP until 2010)

Hannah Fraser is hoping to win ‘back’ Shrewsbury & Atcham (where Paul Marsden was a Lib Dem MP in 2001-5, after defecting from Labour in late 2001)

Martin Wrigley is hoping to win back Torridge and West Devon (where Emma Nicholson switched from the Tories to the Lib Dems in 1995 and John Burnett then won the seat for the party in 1997 and 2001)

Rob Nolan is hoping to win Truro and Falmouth (which contains parts of the former constituencies of Truro and St Austell – where Matthew Taylor was an MP – and Falmouth and Camborne – where Julia Goldsworthy was an MP)

Jackie Porter is hoping to win back Winchester (where Mark Oaten was the MP until 2010)

Note: these lists only includes seats where the selection has already been publicly announced.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)



Email *

Name * First Last

What stories would you like alerts for? * Election law and electoral administration news Liberal Democrat conference Liberal Democrat candidate selection news Click here for legal/privacy information

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.