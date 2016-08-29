Layla Moran re-selected in Oxford West and Abingdon

Good news from Oxford West and Abingdon where excellent campaign Layla Moran has been re-selected, boosting also the diversity of Lib Dem candidates in the most winnable seats and the numbers of those with a scientific background too:

Physics teacher Layla Moran yesterday announced she will once again be the Liberal Democrat parliamentary in Oxford West and Abingdon, and pledged to fight against the Brexit despite the referendum result. She said: “I am delighted to have been reselected once more to fight for the communities. At a time when politics is so precarious and divisive, it has never been more important to have a strong voice for liberalism and for the Britain I believe in: one that is peaceful, tolerant and stands strong in the wider world. “Local residents know that leaving the EU would harm local businesses and educational establishments as well as diminish our standing on the world stage. “If elected I would represent the will of local electors and reject invoking Article 50. A wafer-thin majority on a decision of this magnitude should not trump common sense and decency. Liberal Democrats will fight this across the country.”

The seat was held by Evan Harris until 2010 and Layla Moran stood in 2015, losing by 17%. In the circumstances of 2015 that was one of the party’s best results in non-held seats.

