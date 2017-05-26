Welcome to the latest in my series of tips and advice for Liberal Democrat members, which appear first in the email bulletin run by London Region for party members.

Delivering leaflets is such an apparently straightforward activity that, despite its importance in winning elections, you don’t see any training sessions or briefing materials in the party about how to do it.

But there’s more to smart and successful leaflet delivery than meets the untrained eye.

So here’s one tip to help make you a pro: keep an eye out on the number of meter cupboards and bells when you are out delivering. When you spot that there are more meter cupboards than bells at the front door, that’s a clue that there is almost certainly another flat around the side or back with its own door and letterbox that you also need to hunt out.

UPDATE: For more on delivering leaflets see my 2017 election briefing video.

You can read the full set of tips for Lib Dem party members here.