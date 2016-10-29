With incumbent Conservative MP Zac Goldsmith a Brexit-backer who is standing as an independent in the Richmond Park by-election, another Conservative, Fiona-Natasha Syms, is now also going to run. This time it is a pro-Remainer looking to give pro-Remain Conservative voters a non-Lib Dem choice:

That said, Fiona-Natasha Syms is not exactly arguing the pro-European case forcefully:

She will certainly bring a different range of views from those usually heard in politics:

Fiona-Natasha Syms was in the national news a few years ago after reacting very critically to one of David Cameron’s reshuffles, in which her husband – Conservative MP Robert Syms – was sacked.