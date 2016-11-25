If only we had campaign songs like this in the internal Lib Dem elections
The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) is currently having its own internal elections. Here is the campaign song from Angelika Mlinar, Austrian MEP and up for re-election as ALDE Vice President:
As the YouTube description says, “Only humour will get us through life!”
The Liberal Democrats are currently electing our own ALDE delegation.
[…] Angelika Mlinar is the only serving Vice-President up for re-election, and represents NEOS (Austria) in the European Parliament. Her goals, if elected, include strengthening liberalism by building the capacity of the member parties, empowering women and the promotion of our liberal values in the European Parliament. She has, in support of her campaign, produced a unique video… […]