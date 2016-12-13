Lib Dem tip #14: use the Connect Quick Sheets

Welcome to the latest in my series of tips and advice for Liberal Democrat members, which appear first in the email bulletin run by London Region for party members.

Connect is the database the Liberal Democrats use to record information about voters such as canvass responses or whether someone has signed a local petition. It is very powerful, and is the same system used by Barack Obama’s* 2008 and 2012 winning campaigns. That also means it has rather a lot of options available, which can make working out how to do something a little tricky at times. But there is a great set of simple guides to help out when what is on screen is not enough to guide you.

The full set of these ‘Quick Sheets’ is available from the files section of the Connect Users group on Facebook, in the Lib Dem Campaigners Google Drive and shared in various other places across the party.

* You may know him as US President. I however know him as my warm up man.

