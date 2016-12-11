Partners for Islington up their bill, then send me a ‘free’ calendar

I’d be happier with receiving a free full colour glossy 2017 calendar from Partners for Improvement in Islington if I hadn’t also just received a bill from them with a big increase in their management fee for the property I’m in, I suspect.

That free calendar is feeling rather wasteful at the moment… and it gives more the impression of an organisation that feels it needs to communicate better (which it does) but also doesn’t feel pressure to communicate better in a cost-effective way.