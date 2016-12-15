What the Prime Minster must urgently do about Syria



As Amnesty International says:

The world has looked on as Aleppo has been transformed into a mass grave.

Thousands of people are reportedly trapped in the last remaining opposition-held neighbourhoods as government troops advance and intense bombing continues.

Up to 82 civilians, including children, were shot on the spot by advancing government and allied forces who entered their homes in eastern Aleppo or killed them at gunpoint in the street on 13 December, according to the latest UN reports.

These execution-style killings point to war crimes…

If the UK stands by while civilians in Aleppo are killed or forced to flee their homes, our inaction will make us complicit in what is the most horrific human crisis of our time.

We’re calling for the UK to enforce new targeted sanctions, an international justice mechanism and a new plan which genuinely protects civilians.