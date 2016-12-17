Lib Dem federal committee election results: thank you, 1,061 times over

The results of the Liberal Democrat federal committee elections are now in, and super-thanks to everyone who voted for me, electing me to the Federal Board.

Overall turnout was low, around the figure for the recent similar all member ballots in Momentum. But the number of votes cast was massively up on last time thanks to the move to letting all members vote in these elections. The Federal Executive / Board tally of votes was up from 1,204 in 2012 and 677 in 2014 to 7,347 this time, for example.

Glad to see some really strong names in the lists of those elected – including a full sweep of those I’d highlighted previously as great picks on the ballot paper.

Special plaudits should go to Christine Cheng who stood for the first time in these elections and topped the poll in her contest. I’d heard quite a few members comment about how impressed they were with her background once they read her manifesto – so this is a sign, perhaps, that the manifestos did get quite a good look from voters.

Commiserations too to those who did not make it this time, especially those who have previously been on the committees. There is some great talent amongst the defeated too, and it’d be wise for all the committees to think about how to best make use of the ability, knowledge and skill which lies outside their ranks.

Here’s who was elected with their first preferences tally in brackets. For more about what each of these bodies does, see my earlier Liberal Democrat committee election round-up.

Federal Board

Mark Pack (1,061)

Dinesh Dhamija (428)

Gerald Vernon Jackson (387)

Neil Fawcett (352)

Caron Lindsay (346)

Pauline Pearce (328)

Elaine Bagshaw (327)

Candy Piercy (324)

Helen Flynn (323)

Gordon Lishman (318)

Joyce Onstad (300)

Victoria Marsom (276)

James Gurling (268)

Nassar Kessell (268)

Alice Thomas (245)

Turnout: 7,347

Federal Conference Committee

Liz Lynne (1,054)

Andrew Wiseman (424)

Mary Reid (419)

Chris Maines (374)

Cara Jenkinson (346)

Nicholas da Costa (342)

Zoe O’Connell (335)

Victor Chamberlain (307)

Geoff Payne (294)

Jennie Rigg (280)

Qassim Afzal (168)

Alexander Hegenbarth (151)

Turnout: 5,932

Federal Policy Committee

Christine Cheng (587)

Duncan Brack (544)

Belinda Brooks-Gordon (430)

Antony Hook (430)

Sally Burnell (320)

Kamran Hussain (275)

Catherine Royce (249)

David Weston (240)

Jeremy Hargreaves (239)

Susan Juned (239)

Elizabeth Jewkes (227)

Chris White (200)

Richard Cole (198)

Jim Williams (166)

Alisdair McGregor (159)

Turnout: 5,848

Federal International Relations Committee

Merlene Emerson (1,266)

Jonathan Fryer (705)

Robert Woodthorpe Browne (591)

Phil Bennion (572)

Mark Valladares (555)

Paul Reynolds (408)

Turnout: 5,387

ALDE delegation

The official note from the party says:

WE ARE YET TO BE INFORMED IF THE ALDE DELEGATION WILL BE 4 PERSONS OR 5.

COUNTS HAVE BEEN COMPLETED FOR BOTH POSSIBILITIES.

RESULTS WILL BE PLACED HERE WHEN THE SIZE OF THE DELEGATION IS KNOWN.

Full details of all the counts are available in the members-only section of the party website, along with the results of the councillor elections for Federal Policy Committee (congratulations, Paul Tilsley and Heather Kidd) and Federal Board (congratulations Chris White).