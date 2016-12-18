A quite bizarre election leaflet from the Conservatives in Devon showed speech bubbles coming out of gravestones singing the praises of one of the party’s council by-election candidates:

The leaflet didn’t succeed as the Tories crashed to heavy defeat in the Bovey Tracey by-election, with the Liberal Democrats winning the seat – just one of the party’s massive run of successes in 2016.

One to file alongside the famous Labour ‘I’m not a horse’ leaflet, the Dennis Skinner poem and the 21st century complaint about David Lloyd George.