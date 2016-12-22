Lib Dems win in Eastleigh seat with 12% swing from Conservatives

Another week of council by-elections, another week when they weren’t all on the Thursday. This time the aberrant timing was on a Wednesday, with a safe Conservative hold in Waverley and a reminder that the Liberal Democrats are not preordained to make progress in Southern contests against the Conservatives:

Thursday’s contests saw a very comfortable hold for the Liberal Democrats on Eastleigh Council in council leader Keith House’s ward:

More details and the final result to come.

