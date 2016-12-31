Tim Farron’s new year message for Lib Dem members and supporters

Here’s Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron:

As 2016 draws to an end, I’d like to personally thank you for all that you have done for our party. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved this year.

At the beginning of the year, I said: “I am determined that the Liberal Democrats face the new year with a new sense of purpose, a new drive and a sense of ambition.” Thanks to you, that’s exactly what we’ve accomplished together this year.

We’re ending the year with more than 79,000 members – our highest membership this century.

We’ve delivered a hat trick of fantastic by-election results in Witney, Sleaford and North Hykeham and especially in Richmond Park and North Kingston.

We’ve gained 28 seats in council by-elections – more than all other parties put together, we gained 45 seats in the English local government elections in May.

All of this clearly shows that we’re growing as a movement and that we’re serious players in British politics.

The commitment, determination and spirit demonstrated by members like you throughout the year proves that we can and we will become the rallying point for everyone who wants to keep Britain open, tolerant and united.

To say thank you properly, I’ve recorded a short video, just for members like you.