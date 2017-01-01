Voting intention opinion polls 1943-present: Q4 2016 plus by-election polling

The latest quarterly update to my PollBase, my database of British voting intention opinion polls since 1943 is now up.

Aside from another three months of data, this update includes:

A change of name for ‘Mark’s spreadsheet’ to PollBase which, given the number of spreadsheets I have, should at least make me less confused in the future.

The addition of further Parliamentary by-election polls (the tab holding these comes after the tabs for each Parliament’s polls). It starts with the first ever by-election poll in the UK in 1938 and is (I hope!) comprehensive from 2008. But that leaves gaps in the Parliamentary by-election polls dataset, so if you have any historic data you would be happy to share – especially for 1970s and 1980s – please do get in touch.

Minor additions and corrections for polls carried out just before the 1970 general election.

Enjoy!

