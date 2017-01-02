political

New Head of Digital Content at Liberal Democrat HQ


Alongside the forthcoming new Head of Campaigns, 2017 is also seeing a new Head of Digital Content at Lib Dem HQ, Michael Wilkinson:

Previously political correspondent and homepage editor at the Telegraph, amongst his achievements in journalism are:

  • Most read Telegraph journalist online in first half of 2016
  • Devised and delivered digital coaching strategy for hundreds of journalists
  • Led the Telegraph’s live coverage of the EU referendum and 2015 general election

His previous journalism also included this scoop:

