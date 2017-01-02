New Head of Digital Content at Liberal Democrat HQ



Alongside the forthcoming new Head of Campaigns, 2017 is also seeing a new Head of Digital Content at Lib Dem HQ, Michael Wilkinson:

Previously political correspondent and homepage editor at the Telegraph, amongst his achievements in journalism are:

Most read Telegraph journalist online in first half of 2016

Devised and delivered digital coaching strategy for hundreds of journalists

Led the Telegraph’s live coverage of the EU referendum and 2015 general election

His previous journalism also included this scoop: