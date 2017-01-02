New Head of Digital Content at Liberal Democrat HQ
Alongside the forthcoming new Head of Campaigns, 2017 is also seeing a new Head of Digital Content at Lib Dem HQ, Michael Wilkinson:
Previously political correspondent and homepage editor at the Telegraph, amongst his achievements in journalism are:
- Most read Telegraph journalist online in first half of 2016
- Devised and delivered digital coaching strategy for hundreds of journalists
- Led the Telegraph’s live coverage of the EU referendum and 2015 general election
His previous journalism also included this scoop: