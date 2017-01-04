One of Nigel Farage’s closest aides faces jail after fraud conviction

George Cottrell, who was running Nigel Farage’s private office, has been convicted of fraud:

[He] faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to masterminding a scam to extort money from drug dealers…

Cottrell was originally charged with 21 counts of fraud, money laundering and extortion.

After he plead not guilty to all of them, prosecutors agreed to drop all but one, wire fraud, in exchange for a guilty plea.

He will be sentenced in March and could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. [The Independent]