Want to help make Liberal Democrat policy on immigration and power?

The Liberal Democrat Federal Policy Committee (FPC) is setting up two new policy working groups, one called ‘Immigration and identity’ and one called ‘Power for people and communities’ (including local government).

You can apply to be a member of the working groups here.

Here is some background on what being a member of a policy working group usually involves:

Group members usually have one or more of the following: • Membership of the Liberal Democrats

• An interest or expertise in the relevant topic

• Willingness to make a commitment over 12-18 months, including evenings

• Experience of using policy as a campaigning tool We particularly welcome applications from under-represented groups.

and

Group members will be expected to attend regular meetings, which usually take place in London outside of working hours. We try to make dial in facilities available wherever possible.

The full detailed remits of the two working groups are not yet published, but you can keep a track of these working groups – and all the other ones – via the handy Lib Dem policy group tracker.