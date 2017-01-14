The following story from the latest Liberal Democrat Women newsletter is very relevant to a wider audience too, so here it is:

At the request of the Party President and the Federal Executive, Lord Alderdice will be conducting an independent inquiry into improving process and culture within the Liberal Democrats with a focus on race and ethnicity. The review will examine the issues and/or barriers faced by BAME members and supporters and will help the party to determine what and where the issues are and how we act in this specific area.

Lord Alderdice is now in the process of collecting evidence and he is keen to hear from anyone with relevant experiences, however he will not be will not be making judgements on specific cases or making any assumptions regarding the innocence or guilt of any individuals. All evidence will be treated with confidence.

He would be grateful to receive all evidence by Friday 20 January 2017. Further details on the review and how you can submit evidence are available here: http://www.libdems.org.uk/ alderdice_review_call_for_ evidence