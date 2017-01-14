Lib Dem tip #17: how people with software (and related) skills can help

Welcome to the latest in my series of tips and advice for Liberal Democrat members, which appear first in the email bulletin run by London Region for party members.

Are you a Lib Dem and a computer coder? Or perhaps someone who is a whizz at documenting software for users? Or you have just the skills to carry out penetration testing to help ensure a new web service is secure? Or any other relevant hands-on skills for building, testing and deploying digital services? Then the Liberal Democrat Software Group on Facebook is just the place for you.

After a really successful initial meet-up last weekend, the group is full of practical plans on how to build new tools and improve existing ones to help the party campaign and operate. So there’s no better time to join it than right now!

You can read the full set of tips for Lib Dem party members here.