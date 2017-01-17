Do you think you could run the Lib Dems better? Here’s your chance
The Liberal Democrat Federal Board (whose role in the party is a bit like the board of directors of a company) will shortly be holding a series of elections for various key party posts.
Some of these are posts where the candidates have to be members of the Federal Board, such as the two Vice Chairs of the Federal Board we’ll shortly be electing. But many of them are open to any party member to apply for.
The posts up for election which are open to all party members are:
- Registered Treasurer, who is also then the Chair of the Federal Finances and Resources Committee (FFRC)
- Five members of the FFRC
- Party Treasurer, who shall be responsible for fundraising
- Chair of the Federal Communications and Elections Committee (FCEC)
- Chair of the Campaign for Gender Balance (CGB)
- Two Vice Chairs of the CGB
- Six members of the Federal People Development Committee (FPDC)
- Four members of the standing Specified Associated Organisations (SAO) Review Group
- Two representatives on the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) Congress
- Two representatives on the Liberal International Executive
- Two representatives to the Liberal International Congress
The timeline for these elections is:
- 16 January: Nominations open
- Noon, 31 January: Nominations close
- 3pm, 31 January: Voting begins (Federal Board members only)
- Noon, 6 February: Voting closes (Federal Board members only)
- 5pm, 6 February: Results announced
Nomination papers and further information about the posts and elections are here.