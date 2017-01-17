Do you think you could run the Lib Dems better? Here’s your chance

The Liberal Democrat Federal Board (whose role in the party is a bit like the board of directors of a company) will shortly be holding a series of elections for various key party posts.

Some of these are posts where the candidates have to be members of the Federal Board, such as the two Vice Chairs of the Federal Board we’ll shortly be electing. But many of them are open to any party member to apply for.

The posts up for election which are open to all party members are:

Registered Treasurer, who is also then the Chair of the Federal Finances and Resources Committee (FFRC)

Five members of the FFRC

Party Treasurer, who shall be responsible for fundraising

Chair of the Federal Communications and Elections Committee (FCEC)

Chair of the Campaign for Gender Balance (CGB)

Two Vice Chairs of the CGB

Six members of the Federal People Development Committee (FPDC)

Four members of the standing Specified Associated Organisations (SAO) Review Group

Two representatives on the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) Congress

Two representatives on the Liberal International Executive

Two representatives to the Liberal International Congress

The timeline for these elections is:

16 January: Nominations open

Noon, 31 January: Nominations close

3pm, 31 January: Voting begins (Federal Board members only)

Noon, 6 February: Voting closes (Federal Board members only)

5pm, 6 February: Results announced

Nomination papers and further information about the posts and elections are here.