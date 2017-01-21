Left-wing commentator Owen Jones’s latest interview subject is former Liberal Democrat leader and current MP Nick Clegg:

Nick Clegg, the former deputy prime minister and ardent remainer, tells me he emailed David Cameron to tell him he was running a ‘bloodless’ campaign as the European Union referendum came to a climax. But, Clegg says, Cameron rejected his advice to deliver a more emotional message to combat the powerful Brexit slogan of ‘take back control’. The former leader of the Liberal Democrats went on to express his disbelief at Theresa May’s ‘hard Brexit’ strategy.

We also discussed his record in coalition government alongside the Conservative party led by David Cameron, the anger at the perceived betrayal over tuition fees, the bedroom tax and the raising of the income tax threshold.