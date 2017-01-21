Zulfiqar Ali selected by Liberal Democrats for Stoke Central

Liberal Democrat President Sal Brinton says:

Delighted that Dr Zulfiqar Ali selected as PPC for Stoke Central last night. His speech to members showed that he is passionate about his town, and the problems that towns like Stoke face after the Brexit vote. As a doctor, he also understands the crisis that the NHS is facing at the moment. Great news!

He stood in the seat in 2015, winning 4.2% of the vote. There is however a history of greater Liberal Democrat strength in the seat with the party having polled 22% in 2010 and 18% in 2005, finishing second in both cases.

