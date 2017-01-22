Welcome to the latest in my series of tips and advice for Liberal Democrat members, which appear first in the email bulletin run by London Region for party members.

Although their main job is reaching journalists, the Liberal Democrat Press Office’s Twitter account is also a great source of information – and entertainment – for Liberal Democrat members too.

You can find them at @libdempress – and you can read their tweets even if you don’t have a Twitter account yourself. Just go to https://twitter.com/ LibDemPress/with_replies and you can read all the messages on the web.

As the Huffington Post put it, the Lib Dem Press Office is “The Most Entertaining Thing In British Politics“. Which may say a bit about HuffPo’s appetite for over the top the top headlines, but it’s not a claim wholly without merit.

