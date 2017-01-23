Lib Dem membership incentive scheme rides again

I’ve blogged before about how successful the Liberal Democrat membership incentive scheme has been both at encouraging local parties to do more membership recruitment and retention work and also at distributing funds into grassroots organisation and campaigning. So successful, indeed, that’s extending it formed one part of my plan for rebuilding the party.

It’s great news, therefore, that details of the 2017 extension of the scheme have just come out and they are the same as before, covering the whole federal party:

Net growth of between 1 and 10 members in a quarter will entitle your local party to receive 18% of all membership fees paid by all your members during the quarter.

Net growth of more than 10 members in a quarter will entitle your local party to receive 33% of all membership fees paid by all your members during the quarter.

New, however, this year is faster payment of the funds: