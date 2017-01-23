Lib Dem membership incentive scheme rides again
I’ve blogged before about how successful the Liberal Democrat membership incentive scheme has been both at encouraging local parties to do more membership recruitment and retention work and also at distributing funds into grassroots organisation and campaigning. So successful, indeed, that’s extending it formed one part of my plan for rebuilding the party.
It’s great news, therefore, that details of the 2017 extension of the scheme have just come out and they are the same as before, covering the whole federal party:
- Net growth of between 1 and 10 members in a quarter will entitle your local party to receive 18% of all membership fees paid by all your members during the quarter.
- Net growth of more than 10 members in a quarter will entitle your local party to receive 33% of all membership fees paid by all your members during the quarter.
New, however, this year is faster payment of the funds:
The payments for service fees in 2016 were made after the end of the succeeding quarter. However, to help you fund your local campaigns this year and further grow your local party by engaging and retaining your members, payments for service fees will now be made within eight weeks of the end of each quarter. The service fees payment for Q4-2016 will be made by the end of February. This means that in total there will be five payments made to local parties this year.