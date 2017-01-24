Rather relevant given my earlier comments about the importance of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary unity on Europe is today’s news that there will be a three line whip for the party’s MPs to oppose legislation to trigger Article 50 unless it contains provision for a referendum to be held on the outcome of Brexit negotiations.

This is in line with the position which Tim Farron has been consistently taking.

Meanwhile, the noises from the Liberal Democrat group in the House of Lords are that although it will also look to add a referendum on the outcome of Brexit talks to the bill, it will not look to exploit the absence of a Conservative majority in the upper house to block or significantly delay the legislation.

All of which is also a good reason to remember that the two year time limit set by Article 50 is rather flexible in practice.