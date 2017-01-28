What makes a city liberal?

Here’s the answer to that question come up with at the second conference of liberal Mayors, held in Warsaw last month:

During the Liberal Mayors Summit twenty mayors from fourteen different European countries discussed and agreed a document setting out the Principles which make cities and local communities liberal, and the actions that a Liberal Mayor should take. They also shared best practices on social mobility. Social mobility is focused on how reforms can increase upwards mobility both in terms of job status and in terms of income. European countries have much in common but also significant differences in their approach to social mobility. This second Liberal Mayors Summit during the ALDE Party Congress offered a real opportunity to share how liberal mayors can create equal opportunities for all.