Mo Farah: “Donald Trump seems to have made me an alien”

Britain’s four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Mo Farah has criticised US President Donald Trump for imposing an order that leaves him unsure whether he can return to the United States.

Farah, 33, was born in Somalia but has lived in Oregon for the past six years.

Somali nationals are among those banned from travelling to the US under the executive order issued on Friday.

“It’s deeply troubling that I will have to tell my children daddy might not be able to come home,” said Farah.

Writing on his Facebook page, he added: “On 1 January this year, Her Majesty The Queen made me a Knight of the Realm. On 27 January, President Donald Trump seems to have made me an alien.”…

He said: “I am a British citizen who has lived in America for the past six years – working hard, contributing to society, paying my taxes and bringing up our four children in the place they now call home.

“Now me, and many others like me, are being told that we may not be welcome.” [BBC]