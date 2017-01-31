Lib Dem Greg Mulholland says he’ll abstain in Article 50 vote

A Yorkshire Lib Dem MP has indicated he is willing to defy the party leadership in its plans to block Article 50, as he argues negotiations with the EU must be allowed to get underway.

The Leeds North West MP Greg Mulholland has disclosed that unlike party leader Tim Farron a second referendum on the final Brexit deal is not a red line for him, and he will not vote to oppose Government legislation…

Coming up: the defining Parliamentary vote of this political generation There's a double-danger for the Liberal Democrats in the Parliamentary vote promised by Theresa May on Brexit. more

It is understood that unless this amendment passes, the party leadership will impose a three line whip on MPs to vote against triggering Article 50.

Explaining his position, Mr Mulholland told the Yorkshire Post that he agrees with Mr Farron and fellow Lib Dem MPs that the public should be given a say on the outcome of negotiations. But while he is in favour of a second referendum, he has stressed that this will not determine how he will vote as he confirms he will abstain. [Yorkshire Post]