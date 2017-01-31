New policy pages launched on the Liberal Democrat website



I always think the apogee of local party press work would be to get a local newspaper headline ‘Liberal Democrats add new page to website’. So at the risk of caricaturing myself here’s a blog post highlighting a new page on the Liberal Democrat federal (UK-wide) website.

Or rather, a group of pages which set out the party’s current position on the main current issues such as education, health and the economy. That’s a really welcome addition to the party website by the newly expanded team as such content is often in high demand from members, would-be members and supporters.

There is also available on my sister site a complete archive of previous Liberal Democrat policy papers and general election manifestos.