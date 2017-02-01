Did Ukip tell truth in legal paperwork for Stoke-on-Central by-election?

Some serious questions from Michael Crick for Ukip’s leader Paul Nuttall in the Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election:

As the Electoral Commission says:

You should be aware that it is a serious offence to include false information on any of your nomination forms. Providing a false statement could invalidate your election, and is also punishable by an unlimited fine and/or six months imprisonment in England and Wales (12 months on indictment), or, in Scotland a fine of up to £10,000 and/or imprisonment.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

