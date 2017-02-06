Lib Dem tip #20: Find the Liberal Democrat community on Reddit

Welcome to the latest in my series of tips and advice for Liberal Democrat members, which appear first in the email bulletin run by London Region for party members.

There’s an active and friendly Liberal Democrat community on Reddit, the social network site which is often nicknamed ‘the frontpage of the internet’.

That nickname comes from the site’s huge popularity, and in particular the way stories, videos and pictures often break through to a big audience online via appearing on Reddit. The site’s main purpose is to let people share links which then get voted up/down, so people quickly browsing the site see a crowd-sourced collection of what’s done best. That makes it a handy place to visit even if all you want to do is graze the most popular stories on a topic, without getting into the details of joining in another social network.

Although its main popularity is in the US, it is popular with many people in the UK too – and is a great way to find out about what’s going on with Liberal Democrats, liberal democracy and British politics in general. The Lib Dem corner is at /r/LibDem and there’s the latest Lib Dem TV broadcast to comment on here.

If you’re not sure what Reddit is all about, the Bernie Sanders experience may inspire and this video may elucidate:

You can read the full set of tips for Lib Dem party members here.