Stephen Williams wins Mayor selection

An update on my earlier post about the Liberal Democrat selection for West of England Mayor, up for election for the first time this May:

Following a series of party hustings and a vote among local members, the former local government minister secured the Lib Dem nomination ahead of former Bristol lord mayor Simon Cook. “It’s an honour to be selected,” Williams told party members following the final hustings meeting in Bristol. “I am determined to win this election and deliver real change for people in the West of England.” Williams will campaign to keep the UK in the single market, and said that his main priority as metro mayor will be continuing economic prosperity, but by tackling the lack of affordable housing “and the woeful state of our public transport”. [Bristol 24/7]

Good to see another Mayor candidate mentioning Europe.

Best of luck Stephen.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)



Email *

Name * First Last

What stories would you like alerts for? * Election law and electoral administration news Liberal Democrat conference Liberal Democrat candidate selection news Click here for legal/privacy information

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.