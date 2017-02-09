Conservative council candidate switches to Lib Dems in Rochdale

A variation on the switches from Labour:

Robert Mclean, who stood for the Conservative Party at the 2016 Local Elections, has left the local party and is joining the Liberal Democrats.

Mr Mclean said: “This is not a decision I have come to lightly or hastily and have given myself ample time to digest what people have said and recent events.

“I have been concerned by how closely the local Conservative Party aligns with their Labour counterparts, for some time, despite clear issues with this administration and the deep divides in the Labour movement which only prove to hamper the important work of serving local residents. This has obviously come more to the fore following the decision in December’s full council meeting, to vote in favour of the increase in allowances, once again backing the Labour administration. I cannot reconcile the principle behind this decision, the council is proposing losing vital jobs and services that could be saved for less money than these increases will cost – I do not believe this fits with one of the main maxims that led me to the party, that of standing up for working people.

“Following these changes, only Oldham and Tameside will spend a higher proportion of their budget on councillor allowances. With the cuts we are seeing this does not strike the right tone of priorities. [Rochdale News]