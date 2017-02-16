Lib Dems kick off by-election results with a successful defence
Seven by-elections across six wards, with three Liberal Democrat seats up for defence, this week.
First in, a successful Liberal Democrat defence of the party’s one seat on East Staffordshire:
Congratulations to Helen Hall and the team.
Then a successful Labour defence:
A very rare Green gain but a pretty common Ukip defeat:
That Lib Dem candidate was the first in the ward since it was created in 2003.
More results as they come…
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.
