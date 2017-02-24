Double Lib Dem by-election gain from Conservatives

After Tuesday’s by-election result, Thursday brings another three council by-elections along with the two Parliamentary by-elections in Copeland and Stoke.

Continuing the Liberal Democrat pattern of polarising psephology, the distant and falling vote share in Tuesday’s contest has been followed by two massive gains from the Conservatives. Either the Lib Dems are finishing way short of the winning post, or way beyond it. Just not close to it.



Congratulations to Andrew Dutton and the team in a ward the party has not even contested the three previous times it has come up for election since being created (although the party has won in the area further ago in the past under different boundaries). This win makes for the first Lib Dem councillor on Kettering Council since 2003, and the first Lib Dem win in elections to that council since 1999.

The Lib Dem winner here is Elizabeth Huntley, who has worked with David Attenborough on wildlife documentaries:

Elizabeth Huntley, Bigbury-on-Sea, is standing for the Liberal Democrats. Elizabeth lives with her husband and is a Bigbury Parish Councillor. She has a degree in English and trained as a school teacher. However Elizabeth then pursued a career making wildlife documentaries working with David Attenborough and Tony Soper amongst others. She also ran a small hotel and restaurant in Bath for 30 years. Elizabeth is part of the Bigbury Neighbourhood Plan team and is very aware of the unwanted developments in the ward – including Modbury, Kingston, Ringmore and St Anns Chapel. If elected she will ‘do everything I can to support our local communities fighting these schemes’. She will also ‘oppose planned increased car parking charges which would damage the small independent shops and businesses in our market towns, especially Modbury’. Elizabeth Huntley is the only candidate that lives in the Charterlands Ward. [South Hams Gazette]

No Lib Dem gain but a good vote share increase again in the final council by-election of the night:

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

Get by-election results by email

If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:

Email *

Name * First Last

What would you like to receive? * Liberal Democrat Newswire: monthly newsletter Mark Pack's blog posts and council by-election results: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from www.LibDems.org.uk: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from Scotland: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from Wales: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from London: max 1 email per day Polling UnPacked (political opinion polling news): max 1 email per day Click here for legal/privacy information

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.