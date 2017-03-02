Green party activist switches to Liberal Democrats

It isn’t only Labour activists and councillors who are switching to the Liberal Democrats, largely thanks to Europe. There’s also a trickle from the Greens, with another one to welcome this week:

A Green Party activist has defected to the Liberal Democrats, saying he has found his “natural home” and promising to stand up against a hard Brexit.

Connor Clarke, aged 19, stood for the Greens in Plymstock Radford in last year’s council election, winning 154 votes…

Connor says he has not yet decided whether to run for council again, but believes the Lib Dems can have an influence on politics in the city. [Plymouth Herald]