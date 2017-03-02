A welcome return to having Lib Dem candidates in Salford

An intriguing quartet of council by-elections this week, with one Liberal Democrat defence, one Labour defence and a pair of Conservatives defences, one in southern England and one in northern England.

First in a Conservative hold in a contest without a Liberal Democrat candidate alas, as was the case in 2011 and 2015 too. In cheerier news, note the huge fall in Ukip’s vote:

Next up a Conservative gain from Labour in the most Jewish ward in England and Wales:

Well done to Adam Slack who was the Liberal Democrat candidate. He may have come last, but he stood – an important step on the road to recovery in a council where the Lib Dems used to be strong but then dramatically collapsed to standing no candidates at all, even after the coalition government ended.

More results as they come…

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

