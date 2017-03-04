Cambridge Analytica, big data, poor journalism and possible Electoral Commission probe

The sloppy (and regrettably dominant) media coverage of Cambridge Analytica has been of the form “it worked for Trump, it worked for Brexit so their clever big data targeting is powerful”.

It’s sloppy for a range of reasons. One is that any sensible piece of coverage should start from the knowledge that almost all similar pieces of coverage about other firms in the past has been massively over-hyped.

It’s possible of course that just because journalists and pundits have uncritically served up hype before that this time they might be right. Possible, but it also means the sensible starting point is to be very, very careful. Especially given the absence of evidence – even in interviews with Cambridge Analytica employees – that what they do works.

Then there is the minor matter of “Cambridge Analytica worked for Trump”. True, but before Cambridge Analytica worked for Trump, it worked for Ted Cruz. Cruz didn’t win, he got crushed by a Donald Trump campaign that wasn’t then using Cambridge Analytica:

The story of the Republican primaries is actually that Cambridge Analytica’s flashy data science team got beaten by a dude with a thousand-dollar website.

So at the very best, its record in the US is 1-1. Even if you assign Trump’s victory over Clinton to its contributions rather than factors such as Clinton being the most unpopular Democrat candidate for President for decades and being so before Cambridge Analytica entered the fray.

Now let’s turn to Brexit. With a detour via the 2015 general election. Remember all the big-data-clever-targeting-dark-social-media-posts stuff about the Conservative campaign? Aside from the reasons to be a little sceptical of that too, it’s worth noting that the team which did all that worked on the European referendum. On the losing Remain side.

So the referendum was one clever-big-secret-data-and-digital-operation on each side. One won, one lost – and the one that lost had won the time before. Another good reason to be sceptical about how magic-making these things are.

But finally, there’s the question of what Cambridge Analytica really did in the European referendum campaign here in the UK. Because whilst people speaking on its behalf have talked up its role, the official legal expense returns talk down its role.

Hence this news:

Stephen Kinnock, a pro-remain Labour MP, has asked the UK’s elections and referendums regulator to urgently “investigate whether it breached provisions in the Political Parties Elections and Referendums Act 2000”. “The market rate for a donation of this kind could amount to hundreds of thousands of pounds, based on the previous experience of referendum campaigns and political parties for analytical tools,” Kinnock told Claire Bassett, Electoral Commission chief executive, in a letter seen by the Guardian. “Yet Leave.eu has not declared this donation-in-kind at any point in their returns to the Electoral Commission.”… [But] Leave.EU has denied any wrongdoing. Its communications director, Andy Wigmore, said: “[CA] did no work for us formally and if they had it would have been way before you had to report expenditure … We never employed CA and they never gave us anything in kind”… [Yet] Brittany Kaiser, senior Cambridge Analytica executive, featured on the panel at Leave.EU’s press launch in October 2015 and told the audience: “We are going to be running a bottom-up campaign. We are going to be running large scale research throughout the nation to really understand why people are interested in staying in or getting out of the EU and the answers to that will help inform our policy and communications.” [The Guardian]

By the way, in the US too Cambridge Analytica has walked back from stories of their involvement in the Trump campaign, as with this official statement from the firm:

Cambridge Analytica does not use data from Facebook … Psychographics was hardly used at all.

As the story which that statement is taken from concludes:

If you step right back and look at all this, what do we see? We see a data science firm with Steve Bannon on the board, bigly claims about its powers, whose exact methodology is unclear to us. We see a candidate, Donald Trump, who used the same successful strategy right the way through his campaign whether he was employing Cambridge Analytica or a random dude with HTML skills. We have another candidate, Ted Cruz, who used the same firm and tanked. We have another candidate, Hillary Clinton, who used something very similar to Cambridge Analytica and also lost. How exactly do you turn all that into the story of an unstoppable data science behemoth?

