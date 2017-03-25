Election timetable 2017

This timetable is based on the one published by the Electoral Commission, but as ever make sure you double-check any crucial dates before relying on them. Even if there are no errors in this post or in the Electoral Commission’s timetable, a Returning Officer who has got their timetable calculations wrong can throw a spanner in the works. You want to field that spanner in good time.

Event Elections applicable to Number of working days* before poll for deadline (along with time if it is not midnight) Date Publication of notice of election All Not later than 25 days (England, Wales) Not earlier than thirty-five days and not later than twenty-eight days (Scotland) Not later than Monday 27 March Between Monday 13 March and Wednesday 22 March Delivery of nomination papers All, excluding combined authority mayoral elections From the date stated on the notice of election up to 4pm on the nineteenth working day before the election (England and Wales) Not later than 4pm on any working day from the day after the publication of notice of election until 4pm on the twenty-third day (Scotland) From the date stated on the notice of election up to 4pm on Tuesday 4 April Not later than 4pm on any working day after the publication of the notice of election until 4pm on Wednesday 29 March (Scotland) Delivery of nomination papers Combined authority mayoral elections From the day after the publication of notice of election until 4pm on the nineteenth working day before the election (10am to 4pm) Between 10am and 4pm on any working day after publication of the notice of election until 4pm on Tuesday 4 April Deadline for withdrawals of nomination All 19 days (4pm) (England and Wales) 23 days (4pm) (Scotland) 4pm on Tuesday 4 April 4pm on Wednesday 29 March Deadline for the notification of appointment of election agent All 19 days (4pm) (England and Wales) 23 days (4pm) (Scotland) 4pm on Tuesday 4 April 4pm on Wednesday 29 March Making objections to nomination papers Combined authority mayoral elections On 19 days (10am to 5pm), subject to the following: Between 10am and 12noon objections can be made to all delivered nominations Between 12 noon and 5pm objections can only be made to nominations delivered after 4pm, 20 days before the poll Between 10am and 12 noon on Tuesday 4 April objections can be made to all delivered nominations Between 12 noon and 5pm on Tuesday 4 April objections can only be made to nominations delivered after 4pm on Monday 3 April Publication of first interim election notice of alteration All 19 days (England and Wales) 23 days (Scotland) Tuesday 4 April Wednesday 29 March Publication of statement of persons nominated All Not later than 18 days (4pm) (England and Wales)





As soon as practicable after the deadline for withdrawals (Scotland; this is deadline for publication of notice of poll, including situation of polling stations) Not later than 4pm on Wednesday 5 April As soon as practicable after 4pm on Wednesday 29 March Deadline for receiving applications for registration All 12 days (England and Wales) 12 days (Scotland)** Thursday 13 April Monday 17 April Deadline for receiving new postal vote and postal proxy applications, and for changes to existing postal or proxy votes All 11 days (5pm) 5pm on Tuesday 18 April Deadline for receiving new applications to vote by proxy (not postal proxy or emergency proxies) All 6 days (5pm) 5pm on Tuesday 25 April Publication of second interim election notice of alteration All Between 18 days and 6 days (England and Wales)







Between 22 days and 6 days (Scotland) Between Wednesday 5 April and Tuesday 25 April (inclusive) Between Thursday 30 March and Tuesday 25 April (inclusive) Publication of notice of poll England and Wales (For Scotland see Publication of statement of persons nominated above) Not later than 6 days Not later than Tuesday 25 April Publication of final election notice of alteration All 5 days Wednesday 26 April Deadline for notification of appointment of polling and counting agents All 5 days Wednesday 26 April Deadline for notification of appointment of sub agents Combined authority mayoral elections 5 days Wednesday 26 April First date that electors can apply for a replacement for lost postal votes England and Wales 4 days Thursday 27 April Polling day All 0 (7am to 10pm) Thursday 4 May Last time that electors can apply for a replacement for spoilt or lost postal votes All 0 (5pm) 5pm on Thursday 4 May Deadline for emergency proxy applications All 0 (5pm) 5pm on Thursday 4 May Last time to alter the register due to clerical error or court appeal All 0 (9pm) 9pm on Thursday 4 May Sending postal vote identifier rejection notices All Within 3 months beginning with the date of the poll By Thursday 3 August

* The days which are disregarded in calculating the number of working days are Saturday, Sunday, Good Friday, Easter Monday, bank holidays (i.e. Monday 1 May) and any day appointed for public thanksgiving or mourning.

** 12 days before polling day comes out at a different date in Scotland from England and Wales due to the different bank holidays.

Keep up with news about elections by email

If you’d like to be notified by email when new posts about how are how our elections are run appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)



Email *

Name * First Last Click here for legal/privacy information

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.

Interested in more stories about how our elections are run? Follow my dedicated election law channels on Facebook or Twitter which include bonus extra stories that don’t appear on this blog.