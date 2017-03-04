What can the Liberal Democrats learn from the Alliance?

Brilliant result for our sister party, the Alliance Party, in Northern Ireland – vote share up and proportion of seats held up.*

I’ve written before about what the Liberal Democrats can learn from our sister parties such as D66 and the Canadian Liberals, so the success of the Alliance – a smaller party in a highly polarised political environment – is naturally of interest too.

So… what do you think the Liberal Democrats can learn from our colleagues’ success in this week’s elections?

* The number of seats in the Assembly has fallen, so keeping the same number of seats means winning an increased share of those seats.