Jackie Pearcey selected for Manchester Gorton by-election

The Liberal Democrats have selected Jackie Pearcy for the forthcoming Parliamentary by-election in Manchester Gorton:

An IT professional, she was previously a Liberal Democrat councillor in Gorton from 1991 until 2012.

Labour’s selection, by contrast, is mired in factional infighting:

Good luck Jackie.

