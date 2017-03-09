Another Lib Dem win from the Tories: this time in West Oxfordshire

Seven council by-elections this week, with four Conservative defences, two Labour defences and one Ukip defence.

And in the seven comes a brilliant Liberal Democrat gain from the Conservatives:

This ward is just to the north of Witney, which may help explain why the Liberal Democrat have won a ward the party did not come close to winning even in any of the party’s good years since it was first contested in 2002. Congratulations to Kieran Mullins and the team

Elsewhere, a good chunky increase in the Liberal Democrat vote in Rutland:

Another good result too with the first Liberal Democrat candidate since 2003 in the ward covering Herford and neighbouring areas:

More results as they come…

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

