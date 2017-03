Awesome Lib Dem by-election gain

Congratulations to Peter Pilkington and the Liberal Democrat team in Dunster and Timberscombe, especially as the two times previously the ward was up for election since it was created there wasn’t even a Liberal Democrat candidate.

Elsewhere good to see a Liberal Democrat candidate this time in Herefordshire:

One more result to follow but sadly it’s a ward in Blackburn without a Liberal Democrat candidate. The party last fought it back in 2007 but has now run up nine no-shows in the ward since then. It was also a very odd result:

That sounds like the Labour candidate won but has immediately been disqualified due to holding a council job, and hence a further by-election will follow.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

Get by-election results by email

If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:

Email *

Name * First Last

What would you like to receive? * Liberal Democrat Newswire: monthly newsletter Mark Pack's blog posts and council by-election results: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from www.LibDems.org.uk: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from Scotland: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from Wales: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from London: max 1 email per day Polling UnPacked (political opinion polling news): max 1 email per day Click here for legal/privacy information

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.