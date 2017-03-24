Conservative councillor joins the Liberal Democrats

A bit of variety from the stories of Labour and Greens joining the Liberal Democrats. This time it is a Conservative councillor:

A Conservative councillor in Wokingham has quit the party – the second one to do so within four months – claiming that “obsessive secrecy” forced him to make the move.

But instead of going independent, he has instead joined the Liberal Democrats…

He becomes the second Liberal Democrat councillor to join the group in a month after Cllr Imogen Shepherd-DuBey won the Emmbrook seat from the Conservatives after a by-election there. [Wokingham Today]