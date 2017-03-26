Lib Dem tip #26: FixMyStreet smartphone app

Welcome to the latest in my series of tips and advice for Liberal Democrat members, which appear first in the email bulletin run by London Region for party members.

We’ve previously mentioned the benefits of having the Liberal Democrat canvassing app, MiniVAN, and the official Lib Dem federal conference app, but this week it’s time to highlight a non-party app that is massively useful: FixMyStreet.

FixMyStreet makes it really easy to report casework such as potholes, faulty street lights and graffiti whilst out and about using your smartphone – and then also to track progress on resolving them afterwards.

Some councils prefer it if residents use an app such as Love My Street instead, so it’s worth checking if there is an app your council prefers, though FixMyStreet should work anyway. It’s available both for Android and iPhone and you can also use it via the web.

You can read the full set of tips for Lib Dem party members here.