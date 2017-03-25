Jeremy Corbyn’s 25% strategy

When he was Labour leader, Ed Miliband was often criticised for following a (supposed) 35% strategy, i.e. one which looked to appeal only to those who already liked Labour rather than to win over new support, particular in Labour / Conservative marginal seats.

As with much else about Ed Miliband, his strategy gains a relative glow when set against which his successor is doing, especially Jeremy Corbyn’s reluctance to oppose Brexit:

By contrast, Tim Farron is still very much about appealing to Remain voters: