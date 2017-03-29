Blackpool Conservative club hit with £35,000 bill for sexism

Bad situation, good legal outcome:

Three women are celebrating winning a battle against “dinosaurs” who tried to block their attempts to join a Conservative club’s committee.

Tyldesley Conservative Club in Blackpool settled a claim of unlawful discrimination from Amanda Mitchell, Ellen Whiteley and Irene James based on their gender.

Manchester Civil Justice Centre ordered the club to pay the women a total of £9,000 compensation and £26,000 costs. [BBC]