This week’s council by-elections are a personality test
Optimists will be celebrating the absence of any contests without a Liberal Democrat candidate.
Pessimists will be lamenting the absence of any Liberal Democrat gains.
And psephologists will be noting the absence of any by-elections at all this week.
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.
Get by-election results by email
If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:
There are no comments