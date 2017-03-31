London poll surge for Liberal Democrats

Good news in the latest London polling for the Liberal Democrats:

The news for Labour is not only bad but bizarre:

Note: this is a London-specific poll and so the figures are representative of the London electorate. London-only figures are often also given in the detailed breakdowns (cross-tabs) of national polls. However, those need to be treated with great caution as not only are the sample sizes much smaller but also the cross-tabs are not weighted. The overall poll is weighted to be accurate representation of the nation’s electorate but the cross-tabs are not weighted to be representative of their sub-areas.

Get polling news and analysis by email

Sign up here if you would like to receive the Polling UnPacked occasional email newsletter, highlighting the best in analysis and news about British political opinion polling from a carefully curated range of high quality sites (no more than one email a day and usually much less frequent):

Email *

Name * First Last Click here for legal/privacy information

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.